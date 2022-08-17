wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Title Match Set For Fighting Spirit Unleashed
The NJPW Strong Openweight Championships will be defended at Fighting Spirit Unleashed this weekend. NJPW has announced that Aussie Open will defend the titles they won at NJPW Strong High Alert against Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at the August 21st taping.
You can see the updated card, which also includes three new tag team mathes, below:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)
* LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Barrett Brown)
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos) vs. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz
* Che Cabrera vs. Aaron Solo
* Alan Angels vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon
* Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood
* QT Marshall vs. Keita
* Misterioso vs. Mascara Dorada
