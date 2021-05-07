wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match Set For Later This Month
Tom Lawlor will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Title for the first time later this month. NJPW has announced the main event for each NJPW Strong episode in May, and noted that Lawlor will defend against Chris Dickinson on the May 28th episode.
You can see the full set of main events for May below. NJPW Strong airs on New Japan World.
Big main events coming to #njpwSTRONG!
THIS WEEK: Moxley & Dickinson vs Nagata & Narita!
5/14: Team Filthy in elimination action!
5/21: No DQ- Rosser vs Hikuleo!
5/28: STRONG Openweight title: Lawlor vs Dickinson!https://t.co/EJ8ubZI9rH#njcollision pic.twitter.com/sZTFjHlRgB
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 7, 2021
