NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match Set For Later This Month

May 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong, New Japan Strong

Tom Lawlor will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Title for the first time later this month. NJPW has announced the main event for each NJPW Strong episode in May, and noted that Lawlor will defend against Chris Dickinson on the May 28th episode.

You can see the full set of main events for May below. NJPW Strong airs on New Japan World.

