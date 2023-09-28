NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches on tonight’s Dynamite for Friday’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy

* AEW Women’s World Title Shot On the Line: Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida