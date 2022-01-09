NJPW Strong Results 01.08.22: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd and More

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a new episode of their NJPW Strong series tonight, with Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd in the main event. The show was part of the Nemesis tapings back in December from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TJP def. The DKC

* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) def. Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater

* Eddie Kingston def. Gabriel Kidd