NJPW Strong Results 01.08.22: Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd and More
New Japan Pro Wrestling held a new episode of their NJPW Strong series tonight, with Eddie Kingston vs. Gabriel Kidd in the main event. The show was part of the Nemesis tapings back in December from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TJP def. The DKC
* BULLET CLUB (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) def. Keita Murray & Jordan Clearwater
* Eddie Kingston def. Gabriel Kidd
The opening match in underway on #njpwstrong! @MegaTJP takes control of @Dylankylecox. pic.twitter.com/prYLCTvGAn
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
We get a look at the debuting @KEiTAyourHeart to start things off against @DashingChrisBey!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/7PTpYKNjrO
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
.@GabrielKidd_ & @MadKing1981 are now going chop for chop!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/m8AvMVypiC
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
What a war!
Both @GabrielKidd_ & @MadKing1981 show their fighting spirit in this one. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/OVRJpZkArm
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 9, 2022
