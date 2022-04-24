NJPW Strong Results 04.23.22: Blake Christian vs. Swerve Strickland

Full results from NJPW Strong for April 23rd are below. The show was part of Strong Style Evolved 2022.

* Big Damo defeated Jon Skyler

* Blake Christian defeated Swerve Strickland

* Buddy Matthews defeated Yuya Uemura

Just when @DamoMackle seems to have @TheJohnSkyler in his sights, Skyler catches him with an impressive spear between the ropes! Tune in NOW @FiteTV and @njpwworld to see who will be victorious in this battle of the big men here on #njpwSTRONG!#njSSE pic.twitter.com/bToA5cXMLl — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2022

So far, @_BlakeChristian and @swerveconfident have been evenly matched here on #njpwSTRONG. Who will get the upper hand? Tune in to find out! Watch this episode on @FiteTV and @njpwworld and catch #njpwSTRONG every Saturday at 8/7c!#njSSE pic.twitter.com/eGzCNNeerP — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2022

Did you see that? @_BlakeChristian flips over the top rope and catches @swerveconfident in a reverse DDT on the floor! Watch this match and stay tuned for the main event, @Im_YuyaUemura vs. @SNM_Buddy on @FiteTV and @njpwworld! See #njpwSTRONG every Saturday at 8/7c.#njSSE pic.twitter.com/XYgD7zVUEr — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2022

Huge brain buster by @swerveconfident on @_BlakeChristian! Will this be enough to put this worthy competitor away? Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld to find out! Watch every Saturday at 8/7c to see your favorite strong style action! #njSSE pic.twitter.com/elSm41Cbuw — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2022

After ducking @SNM_Buddy's fist from the apron, @Im_YuyaUemura connects with a smooth standing enziguri! Catch this main event of this episode of #njpwSTRONG @FiteTV and @njpwworld. Tune in for new matchups every Saturday at 8/7c!#njSSE pic.twitter.com/rgaDp4fg6B — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2022