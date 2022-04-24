wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 04.23.22: Blake Christian vs. Swerve Strickland

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong Style Image Credit: NJPW

Full results from NJPW Strong for April 23rd are below. The show was part of Strong Style Evolved 2022.

* Big Damo defeated Jon Skyler

* Blake Christian defeated Swerve Strickland

* Buddy Matthews defeated Yuya Uemura

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Ashish

More Stories

loading