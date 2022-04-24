wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 04.23.22: Blake Christian vs. Swerve Strickland
Full results from NJPW Strong for April 23rd are below. The show was part of Strong Style Evolved 2022.
* Big Damo defeated Jon Skyler
* Blake Christian defeated Swerve Strickland
* Buddy Matthews defeated Yuya Uemura
