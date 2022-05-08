wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 05.07.22: JONAH vs. Blake Christian

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Lonestar Shootout tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) def. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman)

* JONAH def. Blake Christian

* Team Filthy (‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) def. Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading