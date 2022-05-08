wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 05.07.22: JONAH vs. Blake Christian
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Lonestar Shootout tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo) def. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman)
* JONAH def. Blake Christian
* Team Filthy (‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & JR Kratos) def. Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin & The DKC
