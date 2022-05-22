wrestling / News
NJPW STRONG Results 05.21.22: The Factory, Brody King, Ren Narita In Action
NJPW broadcast the latest NJPW STRONG episode on May 21 via NJPW World. The matches for the show ere pre-taped on April 10 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Ren Narita vs. Chris Dickinson went to a time limit draw.
* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, TJP, and Aaron Henare) def. Brody King, Tyler Rust, and Mascara Dorada
* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors def. The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo with QT Marshall)
