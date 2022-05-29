wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 05.28.22: United Empire In Six-Man Tag Main Event

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Mutiny

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Mutiny tapings. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi
* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian
* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste

