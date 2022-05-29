wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 05.28.22: United Empire In Six-Man Tag Main Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Mutiny tapings. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi
* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian
* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste
Did we reinforce the ring? @realjeffcobb and @jonahishere are colliding!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/okIAI4sglF
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
First time ever singles action next as @thedavidfinlay faces @_blakechristian!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/LcgMF52It6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
Things are breaking down in a wild opening match!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/18coEyh7Gy#njpwSTRONG #njmutiny pic.twitter.com/StiYrWG5tf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 29, 2022
