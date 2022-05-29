NJPW Strong Results 05.28.22: United Empire In Six-Man Tag Main Event

May 28, 2022 | Posted by

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Mutiny tapings. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi

* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste