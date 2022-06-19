NJPW STRONG Results 06.18.22: Hiroshi Tanahashi Battles Chris Dickinson

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Collision tapings. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & JR Kratos def. The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Alex Coughlin

* Ariya Daivari def. Delirious

* Brody King def. Jake Something

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Dickinson

Daivari looks to end things, but gets stopped by Delirious!

Two for the price of one for @alexcoughlin93 !

The Philadelphia crowd welcomes @tanahashi1_100 as he makes his way to the ring for this main event here on #njpwSTRONG!

Tune in now @FiteTV and @njpwworld to see this match! Catch STRONG on demand @njpwworld #njCollision pic.twitter.com/sez69slasW

— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) June 19, 2022