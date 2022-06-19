wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Results 06.18.22: Hiroshi Tanahashi Battles Chris Dickinson

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Collision tapings. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & JR Kratos def. The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Alex Coughlin
* Ariya Daivari def. Delirious
* Brody King def. Jake Something
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Dickinson

