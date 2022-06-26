NJPW Strong Results 06.25.22: New Strong Openweight Champion Crowned

Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to become the new Strong Openweight Champion on this week’s NJPW Strong. Lawlor was the inaugural champion.

Full results from this week’s NJPW Strong are below. The show was taped on May 15th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA (h/t WrestlingInc).

* David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen

* Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to win the Strong Openweight Title

