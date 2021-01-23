wrestling
NJPW Strong Results 1.22.21: Lion’s Break Contender Continues
NJPW airs its latest episode of NJPW Strong as Lion’s Break Contender continues. You can see the full reviews below, per NJPW:
* The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel) def. Kevin Knight & Jordan Clearwater via Spike DDT from Logan to Knight (6:12)
* Brody King def. JR Kratos via Short Arm Lariat (10:09)
* Ren Narita def. Bateman via Texas Cloverleaf (14:53)
