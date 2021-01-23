wrestling

NJPW Strong Results 1.22.21: Lion’s Break Contender Continues

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong, New Japan Strong

NJPW airs its latest episode of NJPW Strong as Lion’s Break Contender continues. You can see the full reviews below, per NJPW:

* The Riegel Twins (Logan & Sterling Riegel) def. Kevin Knight & Jordan Clearwater via Spike DDT from Logan to Knight (6:12)

* Brody King def. JR Kratos via Short Arm Lariat (10:09)

* Ren Narita def. Bateman via Texas Cloverleaf (14:53)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading