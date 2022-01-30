wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 1.29.22: Jay White Battles Christopher Daniels, More
This week’s episode of NJPW Strong saw Christopher Daniels take on Jay White and more, with the results online. You can see the full results from Saturday’s show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari
Time to take flight for @ariyadaivari!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/GJVZ6ITQNS#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/ojmJVxedIU
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
* Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos
Out of mid air!
The Fujiwara armbar applied!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/GJVZ6ITQNS#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/4KDyzoltHK
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
* Jay White def. Christopher Daniels
BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER- but the worst landing possible!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/GJVZ6ITQNS#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/luenYIu5tw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
* White cut a promo after the match, saying that he wants AEW to send someone “truly Elite.”
👀👀👀'How about you send someone truly Elite?'
Bay-bay, it's still @jaywhiteNZ's era- and the Switchblade has a bone to pick with @AEW!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/GJVZ6ITQNS#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/sVcTR2aytE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 30, 2022
