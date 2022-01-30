NJPW Strong Results 1.29.22: Jay White Battles Christopher Daniels, More

This week’s episode of NJPW Strong saw Christopher Daniels take on Jay White and more, with the results online. You can see the full results from Saturday’s show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari

* Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos

* Jay White def. Christopher Daniels

* White cut a promo after the match, saying that he wants AEW to send someone “truly Elite.”