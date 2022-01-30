wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 1.29.22: Jay White Battles Christopher Daniels, More

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong logo, New Japan Strong Image Credit: NJPW

This week’s episode of NJPW Strong saw Christopher Daniels take on Jay White and more, with the results online. You can see the full results from Saturday’s show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari

* Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos

* Jay White def. Christopher Daniels

* White cut a promo after the match, saying that he wants AEW to send someone “truly Elite.”

