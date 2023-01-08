NJPW Strong Results 1.7.22: New Strong Openweight Title #1 Contender Crowned

The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Saturday night and saw a new #1 contender determined for the Strong Openweight Championship. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on NJPW World, courtesy of Fightful:

* El Phantasmo & Jay White def. Alan Angels & Hikuleo

* Strong Openweight Championship #1 Contender Strong Survivor Match: KENTA def. Adrian Quest, BATEMAN, Blake Christian, Che Cabrera, Christopher Daniels, Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas, Jakob Austin Young, JR Kratos, Keita, Mascara Dorada, Misterioso, Rocky Romero, The DKC, and Wheeler Yuta