wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 1.7.22: New Strong Openweight Title #1 Contender Crowned
The latest episode of NJPW Strong aired on Saturday night and saw a new #1 contender determined for the Strong Openweight Championship. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on NJPW World, courtesy of Fightful:
* El Phantasmo & Jay White def. Alan Angels & Hikuleo
* Strong Openweight Championship #1 Contender Strong Survivor Match: KENTA def. Adrian Quest, BATEMAN, Blake Christian, Che Cabrera, Christopher Daniels, Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas, Jakob Austin Young, JR Kratos, Keita, Mascara Dorada, Misterioso, Rocky Romero, The DKC, and Wheeler Yuta
Here we go!
It's the first ever STRONG Survivor Match, now!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AHxlbEUnjx#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/UN1QbCZkqd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2023
Your final four!
It's @_blakechristian, @facdaniels, @wheeleryuta and @KENTAG2S! Now it's pinfalls or submissions to decide this one!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/AHxlbEUnjx#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/so6xtgIPEb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’