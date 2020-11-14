wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 11.13.20: New Japan Showdown Night 1
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
This week’s NJPW Strong was the first night of New Japan Showdown, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below per NJPW; it aired on New Japan World:
* Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne defeated ACH & Blake Christian via Victory Roll (7:12)
* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser via Referee Stop (11:13)
* Juice Robinson, Brody King & Karl Fredericks defeated BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens) via Pulp Friction (9:51)
* Tama Tonga defeated PJ Black via Gun Stun (10:38)
