NJPW Strong Results 11.13.20: New Japan Showdown Night 1

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 11-13-20

This week’s NJPW Strong was the first night of New Japan Showdown, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below per NJPW; it aired on New Japan World:

* Adrian Quest & Alex Zayne defeated ACH & Blake Christian via Victory Roll (7:12)

* ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser via Referee Stop (11:13)

* Juice Robinson, Brody King & Karl Fredericks defeated BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Tanga Loa & Chase Owens) via Pulp Friction (9:51)

* Tama Tonga defeated PJ Black via Gun Stun (10:38)

