NJPW STRONG Results 11.26.22: Jay White vs. Fred Rosser, More
November 27, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of NJPW Strong was headlined by Jay White taking on Fred Rosser, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the episode, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:
* Aussie Open defeated Greg Sharpe & Jakob Austin Young
* Juice Robinson defeated Jake Something
* Jay White defeated Fred Rosser
Corealis denied, but J.A.Y gets rocked!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/jIIjdxVukv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tEz9PH4z4l
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 27, 2022
For the first time EVER it's @realfredrosser vs @jaywhiteNZ!
A Champion vs Champion main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/jIIjdydDyD#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/71FwH6gEak
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 27, 2022