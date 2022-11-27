wrestling / News

NJPW STRONG Results 11.26.22: Jay White vs. Fred Rosser, More

November 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

The latest episode of NJPW Strong was headlined by Jay White taking on Fred Rosser, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the episode, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:

* Aussie Open defeated Greg Sharpe & Jakob Austin Young

* Juice Robinson defeated Jake Something

* Jay White defeated Fred Rosser

