NJPW Strong Results 11.27.20: Team Filthy in Main Event on Road to Detonation

The latest episode of NJPW Strong took the Road to Detonation, with Team Filthy in action in the main event. You can see the full results of the show below per Fightful:

* Clark Connors def. Logan Riegel

* Juice Robinson & ACH def. Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater

* Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Rust Taylor, & Danny Limelight def. PJ Black, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, & Jeff Cobb