NJPW Strong Results 12.18.20: KENTA Battles Brody King in Main Event

December 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong hosted the first night of Detonation on Friday, with KENTA facing Brody King in the main event. You can see the full results below per NJPW:

* Rocky Romero def. Danny Limelight.

* Jeff Cobb def. Rust Taylor via Tour of the Islands (8:07)

* PJ Black & Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos via PJ Black’s Placebo Effect to Kratos (8:09)

* IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Right to Challenge Contract Match: KENTA def. Brody King via Go2Sleep (14:16)

