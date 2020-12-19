NJPW Strong Results 12.18.20: KENTA Battles Brody King in Main Event

NJPW Strong hosted the first night of Detonation on Friday, with KENTA facing Brody King in the main event. You can see the full results below per NJPW:

* Rocky Romero def. Danny Limelight.

* Jeff Cobb def. Rust Taylor via Tour of the Islands (8:07)

Jeff Cobb and Rust Taylor are tying up on STRONG! Who will score a win in their last Friday night fight of the year? WATCH NOW: https://t.co/uwid5RaTM8#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/GdEmwCMLxt — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2020

* PJ Black & Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos via PJ Black’s Placebo Effect to Kratos (8:09)

Detonation night two is streaming now! Can PJ Black and Fred Rosser find an answer for Team Filthy? WATCH NOW: https://t.co/uwid5RaTM8#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/w1ocHgP9Rr — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2020

* IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Right to Challenge Contract Match: KENTA def. Brody King via Go2Sleep (14:16)