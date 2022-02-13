wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 2.12.22: FinJuice Compete In Tag Team Main Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling presented a new episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, which was part of the New Beginning USA Tapings. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Hikuleo def. Cody Chhun
* Josh Barnett def. Ren Narita
* FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) def. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
Can a wrestling move be your Valentine? ❤
Only ours might be @hiku_leo's powerslam…
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bZpTi33ak5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
.@ClassicChhun has @Hiku_Leo down!#njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/kpqTH55eNE
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 13, 2022
Huge half hatch for @rennarita_njpw!
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/yjnOTaw7Ht
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
Narita goes hold for hold with Barnett!
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Ym94l67yib
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
Gotch like power from Barnett!
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/EzDXP2iqyr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
Bad Dude Tito powers down his opposition, but @THEDavidfinlay responds with a dropkick!
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/gzI4NO6cqA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
This is why FinJuice are former IMPACT and IWGP Tag Team Champions!
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/3qSvdZF4ez
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
It's just not fair when @JONAHISHERE is around…
Watch now: https://t.co/vaufvsjDYN#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/iMSHQavrJY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 13, 2022
