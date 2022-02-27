wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 2.26.22: Tom Lawlor Retains Strong Openweight Championship

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the New Beginning USA 2022 series. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Karl Fredericks def. Ethan HD
* El Phantasmo def. Matt Rehwoldt
* Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Taylor Rust

