NJPW Strong Results 2.26.22: Tom Lawlor Retains Strong Openweight Championship
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the New Beginning USA 2022 series. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Karl Fredericks def. Ethan HD
* El Phantasmo def. Matt Rehwoldt
* Strong Openweight Championship: Tom Lawlor (c) def. Taylor Rust
Lawlor never has to wait long for a challenger to emerge!
Bait and switch or not, @clarkconnors is next- but where and when?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/qAPwkJfWVz#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Hd1JRPSV0o
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2022
Loaded or not, the Sudden Death leads to CRII for @elpwrestling!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/qAPwkJfWVz#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2Gq6XbkqXV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2022
ETHAN HD spikes Fredericks!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/qAPwkJfWVz#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/m3Mp1fy8OO
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 27, 2022
