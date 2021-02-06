wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 2.5.21: TJP Faces Rey Horus, More
NJPW continued on the Road to the New Beginning USA on the latest NJPW Strong, and the results are now online. You can see the results below per NJPW:
* The DKC def. Kevin Knight via Triangle Choke (7:23)
* Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater def. Brody King, Barrett Brown, Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel via Batman’s This Is A Kill on Brown (11:19)
* Rey Horus def. TJP via Top Rope Victory Roll (10:41)
