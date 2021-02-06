NJPW Strong Results 2.5.21: TJP Faces Rey Horus, More

NJPW continued on the Road to the New Beginning USA on the latest NJPW Strong, and the results are now online. You can see the results below per NJPW:

* The DKC def. Kevin Knight via Triangle Choke (7:23)

* Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater def. Brody King, Barrett Brown, Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel via Batman’s This Is A Kill on Brown (11:19)

Look out below! Things are getting wild in this eight man tag bout on STRONG! Watch NOW: https://t.co/qfnKlwIYGO#njpwSTRONG #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/hTf12z6xDr — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2021

* Rey Horus def. TJP via Top Rope Victory Roll (10:41)