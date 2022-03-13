wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 3.12.22: Jay White Faces A Mystery Opponent
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Jay White held an open challenge, which was answered by Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Hikuleo def. Kevin Knight
* Kevin Blackwood def. Ariya Daivari
* Jay White def. Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland
STRONG is underway!
And @jet2flyy is bringing the fight out the gate to Hikuleo!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/LyT7qHeoTk
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 13, 2022
Kick out! @blkwdxvx manages to stay alive after a devastating lariat by @AriyaDaivari here on #njpwSTRONG!
Tune in on @njpwworld or @FiteTV now to catch this hard hitting action!#njRivals pic.twitter.com/Jh96q5iiNl
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
Here on #njpwSTRONG, @JayWhiteNZ invites @swerveconfident to join Bullet Club, but Sw3rve politely declines.
This match is going to be good! Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV now!#njRivals pic.twitter.com/Bpc1oqtbBX
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
What a reversal by @swerveconfident on @JayWhiteNZ here on #njpwSTRONG!
Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV to see how this match ends! #njRivals pic.twitter.com/byNccwYJ3z
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
What a double stomp! @swerveconfident hits @JayWhiteNZ and almost puts this match away.
Tune into @njpwworld and @FiteTV to find out who will be victorious!#njRivals pic.twitter.com/5eDhrO21O4
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
While referee @RefJeremyMarcus is protecting himself in the corner, @JayWhiteNZ hits @swerveconfident with a desperate low blow!
Watch new episodes of #njpwSTRONG on @njpwworld and @FiteTV every week! #njRivals pic.twitter.com/rtdznt99kM
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 13, 2022
