NJPW Strong Results 3.12.22: Jay White Faces A Mystery Opponent

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Jay White held an open challenge, which was answered by Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Hikuleo def. Kevin Knight
* Kevin Blackwood def. Ariya Daivari
* Jay White def. Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland

