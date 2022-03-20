wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 3.19.22: Buddy Matthews Beats Ren Narita
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Fred Yehi, Keita Murray & The DKC def. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown
* Chris Bey def. Blake Christian
* Buddy Matthews def. Ren Narita
A spectacular, fluid assault from @dylankylecox!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/eQMBUWCJ4y
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Stray Dog Army are in full control!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/GrlbvLKuoh
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Misterioso took too much time, and got caught!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/noZ1v3RJV5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
In a fast pace open, @blakechristian_ outquicks Chris Bey!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/twcdu7dl63
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
Christian misses the dive, and @dashingchrisbey unleashes a DEVASTATING shotgun dropkick!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/CwYoUJLumn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A huge springboard 450! Can Christian pick up the win?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/70BZeEGNsN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
A huge main event!@snm_buddy faces @rennarita_njpw NOW!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/S8hufixVIo#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/yGoVxxZiaP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 20, 2022
