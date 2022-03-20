wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 3.19.22: Buddy Matthews Beats Ren Narita

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong - Buddy Matthews vs. Ren Narita Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Fred Yehi, Keita Murray & The DKC def. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown
* Chris Bey def. Blake Christian
* Buddy Matthews def. Ren Narita

