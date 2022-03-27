NJPW Strong Results 3.26.22: Team Filthy Beats Team Rosser

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Daniel Garcia def. Yuya Uemura

* Black Tiger def. Rocky Romero

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson) def. Team Rosser (Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, DKC, & Clark Connors)

