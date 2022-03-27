wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 3.26.22: Team Filthy Beats Team Rosser

March 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Rivals Main Event Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Daniel Garcia def. Yuya Uemura
* Black Tiger def. Rocky Romero
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson) def. Team Rosser (Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, DKC, & Clark Connors)

