NJPW Strong Results 3.26.22: Team Filthy Beats Team Rosser
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Daniel Garcia def. Yuya Uemura
* Black Tiger def. Rocky Romero
* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Danny Limelight & Jorel Nelson) def. Team Rosser (Fred Rosser, Tyler Rust, Adrian Quest, DKC, & Clark Connors)
We're starting off STRONG!
Daniel Garcia and Yuya Uemura are tying up to get us started!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpw pic.twitter.com/ttXt0X4tPP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
Piledriver spikes Uemura!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/y8LPzSL280
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
.@azucarroc brings the fight to Black Tiger!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/RxEInkzz4f
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
Black Tiger turns the tables!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/bH5I5MXFb4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
The Black Tiger Tombstone lands!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/h9T7PziVro
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
Oh, hi Clark.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS @clarkconnors pic.twitter.com/oeMwETqXui
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
Textbook teamwork for West Coast Wrecking Crew!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/nXQMezFGRN
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
Gutcheck scores for @realfredrosser!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/LcAmxp5mjs
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 27, 2022
SPEAR! @ClarkConnors hits @FilthyTomLawlor with a devastating spear on the outside!
Catch this insane main event and the rest of this episode of #njpwSTRONG on @FiteTV and @njpwworld #njRIVALS pic.twitter.com/YKZ2kgcgvX
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 27, 2022
