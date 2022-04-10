NJPW Strong Results 4.09.22: Jay White Beats Chris Sabin

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Strong Style Evolved tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Hikuleo def. Andy Brown

* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston def. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

* Josh Alexander def. Karl Fredericks.

* Jay White def. Chris Sabin.

The air DRIVEN out of Karl Fredericks as he gets dropped straight south by @walking_weapon !

The Factory have crossed over from @aew with an invitation to Fredericks?!

. @madking1981 is back on STRONG, and he's tearing into Daniel Garcia!

Welcome back to an NJPW ring for @superchrissabin !

WOW! @superchrissabin soars onto the Switchblade!

Wrestling's catalyst is wrestling's ultimate counterpuncher, as White is now in firm control!

No secrets as to who the next U-S-of-Jay Open Challenger is…

See it first, in person TOMORROW in the Vermont Hollywood!

A handful of seats remain!

Last tix: https://t.co/Q8pfzHAmlw pic.twitter.com/TcDQb6FvfX

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022