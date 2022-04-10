wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 4.09.22: Jay White Beats Chris Sabin

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay White Chris Sabin NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Strong Style Evolved tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Hikuleo def. Andy Brown

* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston def. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

* Josh Alexander def. Karl Fredericks.

* Jay White def. Chris Sabin.

