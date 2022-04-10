wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 4.09.22: Jay White Beats Chris Sabin
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Strong Style Evolved tapings. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Hikuleo def. Andy Brown
* Fred Rosser & Eddie Kingston def. Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia
* Josh Alexander def. Karl Fredericks.
* Jay White def. Chris Sabin.
The air DRIVEN out of Karl Fredericks as he gets dropped straight south by @walking_weapon!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/rx2wuH6GCn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
A spectacular double stomp from Fredericks!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/CcwksUcO77
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
The Factory have crossed over from @aew with an invitation to Fredericks?!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/pvpCVQDZAS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
.@madking1981 is back on STRONG, and he's tearing into Daniel Garcia!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/3Od3RaIZxI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
Massive double lariat from @realfredrosser!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/66JnYP0gXW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
Exit frame right, Daniel Garcia!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/CHXRSbx8TW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
Welcome back to an NJPW ring for @superchrissabin!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/MAF8hkA1LT
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
WOW! @superchrissabin soars onto the Switchblade!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/a8VgaeotNn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
Wrestling's catalyst is wrestling's ultimate counterpuncher, as White is now in firm control!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/kbCuLAvgYo#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/KomsNjpdfQ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
No secrets as to who the next U-S-of-Jay Open Challenger is…
See it first, in person TOMORROW in the Vermont Hollywood!
A handful of seats remain!
Last tix: https://t.co/Q8pfzHAmlw pic.twitter.com/TcDQb6FvfX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Charlotte Flair On Her Reaction to Andrade And Ric Flair’s WWE Exits, Her and Andrade’s Wedding Plans
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage