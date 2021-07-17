wrestling

NJPW Strong Results 7.16.21: Tag Team Turbulence Kicks Off

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Tag Team Turbulence

NJPW Strong started the Tag Team Turbulence tournament this week, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per NJPW:

* The Good Brothers defeated Clark Connors & TJP via Magic Killer to TJP (10:01)

* Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita defeated Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta via Narita Special #4 (10:59)

* Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC via Movie on the Roof to Knight (7:22)

* Violence Unlimited defeated Team Filthy via Running DVD to Danny Limelight (8:22)

