NJPW Strong 12.4.20 Results: Alex Zayne Battles Blake Christian, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong continued down the Road to Detonation, with Alex Zayne taking on Blake Christian and more. You can see the results of Friday’s show below per Fightful. The show aired on New Japan World.
* Sterling Riegel def. The DKC.
* Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian.
* Elimination Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Brody King, Karl Fredericks & ACH def. Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo.
A united force is a dangerous force #njpwSTRONG @KENTAG2S @JayWhiteNZ @Tama_Tonga @TangaloaNJPW @Hiku_Leo pic.twitter.com/LMHabHrKkn
— 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) December 5, 2020
ACH hitting hard!
What better way to get ready for Super J-Cup next week than be eliminating Jay White in our main event tonight?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/pVFNW5yyvG#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation #sjcup pic.twitter.com/H6jN62VqYz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2020
