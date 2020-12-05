NJPW Strong 12.4.20 Results: Alex Zayne Battles Blake Christian, More

The latest episode of NJPW Strong continued down the Road to Detonation, with Alex Zayne taking on Blake Christian and more. You can see the results of Friday’s show below per Fightful. The show aired on New Japan World.

* Sterling Riegel def. The DKC.

* Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian.

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Brody King, Karl Fredericks & ACH def. Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Hikuleo.