NJPW Strong Results 1.15.21: Bullet Club in Six-Man Action, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong went down the Road to Lion’s Break Contenders with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per NJPW:
* Misterioso def. Barrett Brown
* TJP def. Adrian Quest
* BULLET CLUB (KENTA, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) def. ACH, Blake Christian & Fred Rosser
C'mon @RefJeremyMarcus , is one too sweet against regulations? #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/EMln1jIZ5j
— Kevin Flynn (@TheMonsterKevin) January 16, 2021
Best superkick in the biz @elpwrestling #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/v4MvwdLy1h
— Cassy Annie Oakley (@CassyCisneros85) January 16, 2021
Looking good tonight boys 🤘🏻@KENTAG2S @Hiku_Leo @elpwrestling #njpwstrong #njcontender #njpw #njpwworld #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/S93LXz6EtH
— 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) January 16, 2021
Big splash, clear across the ring @elpwrestling #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/kHEJoFLsmR
— Cassy Annie Oakley (@CassyCisneros85) January 16, 2021
