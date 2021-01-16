wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 1.15.21: Bullet Club in Six-Man Action, More

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

The latest episode of NJPW Strong went down the Road to Lion’s Break Contenders with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per NJPW:

* Misterioso def. Barrett Brown

* TJP def. Adrian Quest

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) def. ACH, Blake Christian & Fred Rosser

