NJPW Strong Results: Clark Connors Faces Karl Fredericks In Main Event

The latest episode of NJPW Strong featured Clark Connors vs. Karl Fredericks in the main event and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on NJPW World, below NJPW”

* TJP def. The DKC via STF (7:39)

Great win by @MegaTJP . But man you can’t count out The DKC. He gave TJ one hell of a fight. I want a round 2 in the future. #LADojo #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/0IepoAETOa — #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) May 1, 2021

* Fred Rosser & Ren Narita def. Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight via Rosser’s basement dropkick to Knight (12:36)

* Karl Fredericks def. Clark Connors via MD (18:19)