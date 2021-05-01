wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Clark Connors Faces Karl Fredericks In Main Event

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

The latest episode of NJPW Strong featured Clark Connors vs. Karl Fredericks in the main event and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on NJPW World, below NJPW

* TJP def. The DKC via STF (7:39)

* Fred Rosser & Ren Narita def. Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight via Rosser’s basement dropkick to Knight (12:36)

* Karl Fredericks def. Clark Connors via MD (18:19)

