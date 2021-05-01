wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Clark Connors Faces Karl Fredericks In Main Event
The latest episode of NJPW Strong featured Clark Connors vs. Karl Fredericks in the main event and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on NJPW World, below NJPW”
* TJP def. The DKC via STF (7:39)
Great win by @MegaTJP . But man you can’t count out The DKC. He gave TJ one hell of a fight. I want a round 2 in the future. #LADojo #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/0IepoAETOa
— #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) May 1, 2021
* Fred Rosser & Ren Narita def. Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight via Rosser’s basement dropkick to Knight (12:36)
@RealFredRosser & @rennarita_njpw get the Win.#LADojoShowcase #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/lgilhGclwN
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) May 1, 2021
* Karl Fredericks def. Clark Connors via MD (18:19)
A Dragon Rocket style tope suicida from Karl Fredericks!
It's getting wild in our main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/LHjxBipR5M#LADojo #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/HeyoIZhlwD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants To Resume Live Events In June, Wants To Start Touring Before AEW
- Note On How Long AEW Has Dynamite Tapings Scheduled For Daily’s Place
- Chaos Project On How They Became Tag Team In AEW, Luther Auditioning To Be The Dark Order’s Manager
- Lex Luger Admits Regret Over How He Left WWE For WCW, Discusses Owen Hart Playing Prank On The Undertaker