NJPW Strong Results: El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush, More

– The latest episode of NJPW Strong kicked off The New Beginning USA with night one, featuring El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below per NJPW. The event aired on NJPW World.

* Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Misterioso defeated Rey Horus & Barrett Brown via Romero’s Diablo Armbar to Brown (10:13)

What a match to Start NJPW strong. I definitely want @azucarRoc vs @TCO_BarrettB one on one. The closing moments was awesome. Shoutout to @Adrian__Quest , @ItsMisterioso & Rocky the other team @rey_horus & DKC. That’s how you start off a show!! #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/cNRTmzp4kE — #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) February 20, 2021

* Fred Rosser defeated Hikuleo via Backslide (10:40)

Hikuleo is incensed! A controversial result tonight has left the Young Gun furious! Watch NOW: https://t.co/Kfl76fR1ak#njpwSTRONG #njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/epk1pCYWHx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2021

Man I’m always proud of @realfredrosser he went through a tough match against Hikuleo. He got the win. I was pulling for Fred!! His ribs was worked on a lot. But still that don’t stop Mr No Days off!! #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/oMB201qMB9 — #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) February 20, 2021

* El Phantasmo defeated Lio Rush via Sudden Death (14:05)