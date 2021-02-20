wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush, More

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

– The latest episode of NJPW Strong kicked off The New Beginning USA with night one, featuring El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below per NJPW. The event aired on NJPW World.

* Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Misterioso defeated Rey Horus & Barrett Brown via Romero’s Diablo Armbar to Brown (10:13)

* Fred Rosser defeated Hikuleo via Backslide (10:40)

* El Phantasmo defeated Lio Rush via Sudden Death (14:05)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading