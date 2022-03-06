wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: FinJuice vs. JONAH and Bad Dude Tito Rematch
New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Mascara Dorada and Shane Haste made their returns to NJPW at the show. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* TJP def. Brogan Finlay
* Christopher Daniels def. Karl Fredericks
* JONAH & Bad Dude Tito def. FinJuice
After @MegaTJP defeated @Brogan_finlay on #njpwSTRONG, @Mascaradorada24 made his presence known!
.@facdaniels is on #njpwSTRONG now! This matchup should be a real test for @karlfredericks_.
Are you watching @facdaniels vs. @karlfredericks_ on #njpwSTRONG?
FinJuice aren't waiting around- here we go in our main event!
Classic double team work from FinJuice!
The Dude and the Dog are unstoppable! @JONAHISHERE and @BADDUDEtito cleaning house!
SHANE HASTE??
JONAH's #TMDK running buddy just showed up on STRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/5MJguvin5M#njpwSTRONG #njRIVALS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 6, 2022