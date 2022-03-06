NJPW Strong Results: FinJuice vs. JONAH and Bad Dude Tito Rematch

New Japan Pro Wrestling aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong tonight on New Japan World, part of the Rivals series of tapings. Mascara Dorada and Shane Haste made their returns to NJPW at the show. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* TJP def. Brogan Finlay

* Christopher Daniels def. Karl Fredericks

* JONAH & Bad Dude Tito def. FinJuice