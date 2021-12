NJPW Strong Results 12.11.21: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King

Results for the latest episode of NJPW Strong are below. These matches were part of the Detonation taping that took place in Riverside, CA last month.

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, & TJ Perkins defeated Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, & Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Brody King

