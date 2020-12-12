wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 12.11.20: Jay White Battles Karl Fredericks, More
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
Jay White faced Karl Fredericks in the main event of the latest NJPW Strong, which was night one of Detonation. You can see the results below, courtesy of NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.
* Clark Connors & The DKC def. The Riegel Twins via Inside Cradle by DKC on Logan Riegel (5:21)
* Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Hikuleo def. Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Misterioso via Apes**t by Loa on Misterioso (6:25)
* Tama Tonga def. ACH via Gunstun (11:12)
* Jay White def. Karl Fredericks via Bladerunner (11:06)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Threw A Fit’ Over Talent Of Certain WWE Stars, Sent Back To PC For ‘Refinement’
- Note On When WWE Will Tape Christmas Episode of Smackdown
- Madison Rayne Reportedly Set To Leave Position As Impact Color Commentator