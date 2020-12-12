NJPW Strong Results 12.11.20: Jay White Battles Karl Fredericks, More

Jay White faced Karl Fredericks in the main event of the latest NJPW Strong, which was night one of Detonation. You can see the results below, courtesy of NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.

* Clark Connors & The DKC def. The Riegel Twins via Inside Cradle by DKC on Logan Riegel (5:21)

* Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Hikuleo def. Juice Robinson, David Finlay & Misterioso via Apes**t by Loa on Misterioso (6:25)

* Tama Tonga def. ACH via Gunstun (11:12)

* Jay White def. Karl Fredericks via Bladerunner (11:06)