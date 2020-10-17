NJPW Strong Results: Jeff Cobb & David Finlay Fight Bullet Club, More

NJPW Strong’s NEVER special aired Friday night on NJPW World, featuring Jeff Cobb & David Finlay vs. Bullet Club in the main event and more. The results were, per NJPW:

* Misterioso def. Danny Limelight via MSO (6:10)

* Hikuleo def. TJP via Gunslinger (8:24)

* PJ Black def. Alex Zayne via Bad Habit (10:21)

* Jeff Cobb & David Finlay def. BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Chase Owens) when Cobb pinned Owens via Tour of the Islands (9:44)