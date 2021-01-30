NJPW Strong Results: Jon Moxley Appears, Six-Man Tag Main Event

NJPW held its latest episode of NJPW Strong with Lion’s Break Contender, which saw the return of Jon Moxley to NJPW. You can see the results below per Fightful. Moxley came out after the main event and took out KENTA and Bullet Club, making his first NJPW appearance outside of a video at Wrestle Kingdom 15 since the pandemic. KENTA, who has the briefcase granting him a title shot, has been taking verbal shots at Moxley for not defending the IWGP United States Championship due to travel restrictions.

The results were:

* Clark Connors def. The DKC

* Chris Dickinson def. Rocky Romero

* Lio Rush, TJP & Fred Rosser def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & KENTA)