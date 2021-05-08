NJPW Strong Results: Jon Moxley Teams With Chris Dickinson, More

May 7, 2021 | Posted by

This week’s NJPW Strong saw Jon Moxley return and team with Chris Dickinson, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World:

* Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC via Quest’s shooting star press to Knight (8:32)

* Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson defeated Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso via Isaacs’ Movie on the Roof to Clearwater (10:21)

* Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson defeated Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata via Moxley’s Death Rider to Narita. (9:18) Nagata attacked Moxley after the bell.