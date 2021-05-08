wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Jon Moxley Teams With Chris Dickinson, More
This week’s NJPW Strong saw Jon Moxley return and team with Chris Dickinson, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World:
* Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC via Quest’s shooting star press to Knight (8:32)
And the 'sorest winner' award goes to @TCO_BarrettB…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/6R0eSwrm35#njcollision #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bZ9NWBGXmt
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2021
* Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson defeated Jordan Clearwater & Misterioso via Isaacs’ Movie on the Roof to Clearwater (10:21)
Jorel Nelson can fly with the best of them!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/6R0eSwrm35#njcollision #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/r9OL7J9JBL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2021
* Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson defeated Ren Narita & Yuji Nagata via Moxley’s Death Rider to Narita. (9:18) Nagata attacked Moxley after the bell.
Moxley unloads on Nagata!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/6R0eSwrm35#njcollision #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PrgbQ2QWmV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 8, 2021
Madness after the bell as Yuji Nagata puts Jon Moxley in the Nagata Lock!
Watch them battle for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite!#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/3A3tWntXeD
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 8, 2021
