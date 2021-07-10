wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Josh Alexander Battles Rocky Romero, More

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 7-9-21

The latest episode of NJPW Strong travelled the Road To Tag Team Turbulence, and the results are online. You can see the full results of the show below, per NJPW:

– Barrett Brown def. The DKC via Schoolboy (7:02)

– PJ Black def. Alex Coughlin via Bad Habit (9:33)

– Josh Alexander def. Rocky Romero via Divine Intervention (11:51)

