wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Josh Alexander Battles Rocky Romero, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong travelled the Road To Tag Team Turbulence, and the results are online. You can see the full results of the show below, per NJPW:
– Barrett Brown def. The DKC via Schoolboy (7:02)
– PJ Black def. Alex Coughlin via Bad Habit (9:33)
– Josh Alexander def. Rocky Romero via Divine Intervention (11:51)
