NJPW Strong Results 12.04.21: Josh Barnett, JONAH In Action
Results from Saturday’s NJPW Strong are below (h/t WrestlingInc). The matches were part of the Detonation 2021 taping.
The show featured Josh Barnett returning to NJPW after 17 years and JONAH making his official NJPW debut.
* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso
* JONAH defeated Lucas Riley – David Finlay attacked JONAH after the match.
* Jay White & Hikuleo defeated Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura
* Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin
High flying in Riverside as @thelionelgreen and @Adrian__Qust soar to Bateman and Misterioso!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/Oq6QkktJdG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
A Poison Rana from Quest, and Rush brings the 🔥!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/7jEVbB6ApV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Bateman almost gets the W with a Northern lights Bomb to Rush!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/vIqxzs3fp8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Stray Dog Army run into a little Rush Hour traffic, and the @Adrian__Quest follows with a perfect Phoenix Splash!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/vMLToP41Vx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
For the first time in 17 and a half years, the bell rings in the cerulean blue for @JoshLBarnett!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/6hzkbNUP3K
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Both men looking for submissions before Barnett finds a half crab!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/0Yv3TXWQd4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Coughlin taken sharply over with a @joshLbarnett suplex!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/ZN1gRlcnEX
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
A classic move executed to perfection, as Coughlin tastes a pair of half hatch suplexes by Barnett!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/rrOm2rZw9S
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
EVERYONE gets deadlifted by @alexcoughlin93 – even an MMA icon!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/MMJ3XBS60F
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
CAPTURED!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/cP1PPQNlYO
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
'It's been 17 years, and you know what brought me back here? You. I would have you in my army any day. You can take on anybody in the world.' @AlexCoughlin93 has EARNED @JoshLBarnett's approval tonight!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/mTl056hLxQ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
.@JONAHISHERE makes his official in-ring debut!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/abXHzODO4C
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
What goes up must come down, even if you are a Gravity Renegade…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/WpyulnFMIJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
.@lucasriley099 doing his best with a bad situation…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/Ap8JfYHCDB
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
OOOOOFFFFFFF. @JONAHISHERE
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/QQWZvNXPTV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Tsunami warning for California- and all of NJPW STRONG!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/qZkeVchyvD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
JONAH gets chased off as @THEDavidFinlay is hungry for revenge from Battle in the Valley!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/qtLwPbXeBf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Yuya Uemura breaks up the BULLET CLUB Too Sweet as our main event gets underway!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/TpuS1ipNGk
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
.@jaywhiteNZ making Uemura work for every kickout, and every breath!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/pnlL2vdU7h
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
It's breaking down in Riverside, as @jaywhiteNZ strikes Uemura with the Bladerunner!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/Tanw4naiWR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
Zayne's luck runs out as he gets PLANTED with a @hiku_leo chokeslam!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/fJqz6kECfa#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/KcFugTwfYf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 5, 2021
