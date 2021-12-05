NJPW Strong Results 12.04.21: Josh Barnett, JONAH In Action

Results from Saturday’s NJPW Strong are below (h/t WrestlingInc). The matches were part of the Detonation 2021 taping.

The show featured Josh Barnett returning to NJPW after 17 years and JONAH making his official NJPW debut.

* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest defeated Bateman & Misterioso

* JONAH defeated Lucas Riley – David Finlay attacked JONAH after the match.

* Jay White & Hikuleo defeated Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura

* Josh Barnett defeated Alex Coughlin

