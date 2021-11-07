NJPW Strong Results: Juice Robinson Battles El Phantasmo, More

This weekend’s NJPW Strong saw Juice Robinson in action against El Phantasmo, plus more. You can see the full results of the show below, per NJPW:

* JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson def. David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Clark Connors

* Juice Robinson def. El Phantasmo

* Clark Connors & Ren Narita def. Will Ospreay & TJP