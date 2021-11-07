wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Juice Robinson Battles El Phantasmo, More
This weekend’s NJPW Strong saw Juice Robinson in action against El Phantasmo, plus more. You can see the full results of the show below, per NJPW:
* JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson def. David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Clark Connors
THAT's why they call @JR_Kratos the Most Feared…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/K2iRXFI7dP#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/1g9OBSeQ6n
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 7, 2021
* Juice Robinson def. El Phantasmo
* Clark Connors & Ren Narita def. Will Ospreay & TJP
