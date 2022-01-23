wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 01.22.22: Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito, More

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong results for January 22nd are below. The show was taped in Los Angeles, CA last December as part of the Nemesis tapings (h/t Fightful).

* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley

* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Taylor Rust, Fred Rosser, & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger (5th generation), & Tom Lawlor

