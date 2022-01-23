wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 01.22.22: Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito, More
NJPW Strong results for January 22nd are below. The show was taped in Los Angeles, CA last December as part of the Nemesis tapings (h/t Fightful).
* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley
* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito
* Taylor Rust, Fred Rosser, & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger (5th generation), & Tom Lawlor
Tonight's opening contest is between @LucasRiley099 & @RoyceIsaacs! Tune in now to #njpwstrong! pic.twitter.com/aGzmhzqJcf
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
Display of strength by Team Filthy's @RoyceIsaacs.#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/X3NGLH4VnM
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
Time for the #njpwstrong debut of @BADDUDEtito as he faces Juice Robinson! pic.twitter.com/4D0KJpVKv3
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
Good night @BADDUDEtito. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/RW1Dka0Hwo
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
.@azucarRoc wasting no time going after Black Tiger in the main event! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/N6pXy5zGl7
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
It wouldn't be a Team Filthy match without a little posing. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/uNDmf4S6iE
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
For the first time in a year @_TaylorRust is competing in a NJPW ring! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/ZT1c6T6lo3
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022
