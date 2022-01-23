NJPW Strong Results 01.22.22: Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito, More

NJPW Strong results for January 22nd are below. The show was taped in Los Angeles, CA last December as part of the Nemesis tapings (h/t Fightful).

* Royce Isaacs defeated Lucas Riley

* Juice Robinson defeated Bad Dude Tito

* Taylor Rust, Fred Rosser, & Rocky Romero defeated Jorel Nelson, Black Tiger (5th generation), & Tom Lawlor

Time for the #njpwstrong debut of @BADDUDEtito as he faces Juice Robinson! pic.twitter.com/4D0KJpVKv3 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

.@azucarRoc wasting no time going after Black Tiger in the main event! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/N6pXy5zGl7 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022

It wouldn't be a Team Filthy match without a little posing. #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/uNDmf4S6iE — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2022