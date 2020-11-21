wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 11.20.20: KENTA Battles David Finlay For US Title Shot, More
NJPW Strong’s latest epsiode was night two of New Japan Showdown, and the results are online. You can check out the results below per NJPW. The show aired Friday night on New Japan World.
* Clark Connors & The DKC defeated Sterling Riegel & Logan Reigel via Boston Crab (9:06)
Winners of the match. #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/O7EuWbTKtZ
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) November 21, 2020
* Rust Taylor defeated Rocky Romero via GAIA Lock (10:00)
@RustyTaylolz gets the Win. #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/GyHDhcMnd3
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) November 21, 2020
* Jeff Cobb defeated JR Kratos via Tour of the Islands (7:38)
Match #3 – @RealJeffCobb vs @Jr_KRATOS #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2LIPyLHxSD
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) November 21, 2020
* IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract Match: KENTA defeated David Finlay via Go2Sleep (14:11)
@KENTAG2S did whatever it took to get the Win. #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/BxXmVvK7UT
— UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) November 21, 2020
