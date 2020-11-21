wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 11.20.20: KENTA Battles David Finlay For US Title Shot, More

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 11-20-20

NJPW Strong’s latest epsiode was night two of New Japan Showdown, and the results are online. You can check out the results below per NJPW. The show aired Friday night on New Japan World.

* Clark Connors & The DKC defeated Sterling Riegel & Logan Reigel via Boston Crab (9:06)

* Rust Taylor defeated Rocky Romero via GAIA Lock (10:00)

* Jeff Cobb defeated JR Kratos via Tour of the Islands (7:38)

* IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract Match: KENTA defeated David Finlay via Go2Sleep (14:11)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Japan Showdown, NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading