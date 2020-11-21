NJPW Strong Results 11.20.20: KENTA Battles David Finlay For US Title Shot, More

NJPW Strong’s latest epsiode was night two of New Japan Showdown, and the results are online. You can check out the results below per NJPW. The show aired Friday night on New Japan World.

* Clark Connors & The DKC defeated Sterling Riegel & Logan Reigel via Boston Crab (9:06)

* Rust Taylor defeated Rocky Romero via GAIA Lock (10:00)

* Jeff Cobb defeated JR Kratos via Tour of the Islands (7:38)

* IWGP US Heavyweight Title Right To Challenge Contract Match: KENTA defeated David Finlay via Go2Sleep (14:11)