NJPW Strong Results: Lio Rush Battles Adrian Quest, More

The latest NJPW Strong was titled Fireworks Frenzy and featured Lio Rush in action, with the results now online. You can see the full results from the show below, per NJPW:

* Lio Rush defeated Adrian Quest via Rush Hour (8:19)

* Hikuleo defeated Jordan Clearwater via Tongan Driver (7:44)

* Fred Rosser defeated BATEMAN via Rosser Flowsion (15:34)