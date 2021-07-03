wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Lio Rush Battles Adrian Quest, More

July 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

The latest NJPW Strong was titled Fireworks Frenzy and featured Lio Rush in action, with the results now online. You can see the full results from the show below, per NJPW:

* Lio Rush defeated Adrian Quest via Rush Hour (8:19)

* Hikuleo defeated Jordan Clearwater via Tongan Driver (7:44)

* Fred Rosser defeated BATEMAN via Rosser Flowsion (15:34)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading