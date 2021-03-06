wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Lio Rush Battles Rocky Romero, More
The latest NJPW Strong featured began the Road to Strong Style Evolved, featuring Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero and more. You can see the results below, per NJPW:
* Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin def. Kevin Knight & Clark Connors via Fredericks’ Manifest Destiny to Knight (12:48)
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Tom Lawlor def. The DKC via PK (9:13)
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Lio Rush def. Rocky Romero
