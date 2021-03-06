NJPW Strong Results: Lio Rush Battles Rocky Romero, More

The latest NJPW Strong featured began the Road to Strong Style Evolved, featuring Lio Rush vs. Rocky Romero and more. You can see the results below, per NJPW:

* Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin def. Kevin Knight & Clark Connors via Fredericks’ Manifest Destiny to Knight (12:48)

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Tom Lawlor def. The DKC via PK (9:13)

Tom Lawlor has had enough of the DKC. Can the La Dojo member withstand and survive? Watch NOW: https://t.co/FnsUAlYtzG#njsse #njcupusa #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ZCNQYWs7JM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 6, 2021

@FilthyTomLawlor gets the Win & has Qualified for the New Japan Cup USA tournament. #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/4aav6Ek3Bn — UltraLiger (@UltraLiger) March 6, 2021

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Lio Rush def. Rocky Romero