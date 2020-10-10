NJPW Strong Results: Lion’s Break Crown Winner Revealed, Bullet Club in Main Event

NJPW Strong saw the finals of the Lion’s Break Crown and more on Friday night. You can see the results of the show below via NJPW. The show aired on NJPW World:

* Misterioso, Blake Christian & Logan Riegel def. Fred Rosser, Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown via Elia by Christian (10:30)

* Lion’s Break Crown Finals: Clark Connors def. Danny Limelight vs. Boston Crab (12:36)

* Elimination Match: David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, TJP, ACH & Karl Fredericks def. Bullet Club with David Finlay last eliminating KENTA (16:00)