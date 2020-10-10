wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Lion’s Break Crown Winner Revealed, Bullet Club in Main Event
NJPW Strong saw the finals of the Lion’s Break Crown and more on Friday night. You can see the results of the show below via NJPW. The show aired on NJPW World:
* Misterioso, Blake Christian & Logan Riegel def. Fred Rosser, Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown via Elia by Christian (10:30)
* Lion’s Break Crown Finals: Clark Connors def. Danny Limelight vs. Boston Crab (12:36)
【今週の『NJPW STRONG』、最新エピソードを配信中！】
『LION'S BREAK: CROWN』はいよいよ決勝戦！
“優勝”を掴むのは、ダニー・ライムライトか？ クラーク・コナーズか？
解説は、棚橋弘至＆柴田勝頼！
※視聴は #新日本プロレスワールド で
⇒https://t.co/Zn27wMS5AW#njpwSTRONG #njCROWN pic.twitter.com/wbOR0W4ez2
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 10, 2020
Congratulations to Clark Connors! #njpwstrong #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/oQAjHt6582
— BoJack Humanman (@QuincyHughes) October 10, 2020
* Elimination Match: David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, TJP, ACH & Karl Fredericks def. Bullet Club with David Finlay last eliminating KENTA (16:00)
Now that’s just Too Sweet 🤘🏻@KENTAG2S @JayWhiteNZ @Tama_Tonga @TangaloaNJPW @realchaseowens @Hiku_Leo #njpwstrong #njpwworld #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/RL0pypCONe
— 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕤𝕖𝕪 {#𝙶𝚘𝟸𝚂𝚕𝚎𝚎𝚙𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋} (@BCis4Life) October 10, 2020
IM DEAD 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #njpwstrong #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/97YsC0hT57
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 10, 2020
【今週の『NJPW STRONG』、最新エピソードを配信中！】
メインイベントは、なんと12選手が登場！
リングがギュウギュウ詰めの豪華イリミネーション戦！
BULLETCLUBvsNJPW混成軍が激突！
※視聴は #新日本プロレスワールド で
⇒https://t.co/Zn27wMS5AW#njpwSTRONG #njCROWN pic.twitter.com/7NdcITwVQL
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) October 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW’s Plan For #1 Contender Tournament Ahead of Full Gear
- Details On Backstage Feeling Toward Harold Meij’s Replacement In NJPW
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Run Dynamite Anywhere Else In Florida
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In WWE, How He Came Up With Finish For WrestleMania 19 Match Against Shawn Michaels