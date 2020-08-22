NJPW Strong Results 8.21.20: New Japan Cup USA Finals, More

The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the finals of the New Japan Cup USA tournament, plus more. NJPW has announced the results of the show, which aired on NJPW World.

The show saw KENTA defeat David Finlay to win the tournament and earn a shot at IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley. After the match, Jeff Cobb came out and attacked KENTA.

* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight & The DKC. (9:57)

* Flip Gordon & Brody King defeated Jay White & Chase Owens (8:44)

* New Japan Cup USA Finals: KENTA defeated David Finlay (13:35)