wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 8.21.20: New Japan Cup USA Finals, More
The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the finals of the New Japan Cup USA tournament, plus more. NJPW has announced the results of the show, which aired on NJPW World.
The show saw KENTA defeat David Finlay to win the tournament and earn a shot at IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley. After the match, Jeff Cobb came out and attacked KENTA.
* Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight & The DKC. (9:57)
.@DannyLimeLight keeping up with @azucarRoc step for step! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/mKddGeo0lK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
* Flip Gordon & Brody King defeated Jay White & Chase Owens (8:44)
.@TheFlipGordon looking very focused tonight. #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/pFyDuiLVSV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
.@TheFlipGordon is full of surprises! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/4nsmuDumkF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
You can count on @JayWhiteNZ to always be a step ahead! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/wRapH3yDOY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
* New Japan Cup USA Finals: KENTA defeated David Finlay (13:35)
.@THEdavidfinlay feeling the momentum! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/o7njlsmAgB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
.@KENTAG2S is pouring it on and Finlay has no answer! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/239O6MbXnn
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 22, 2020
"NEW JAPAN CUP 2020 in THE USA” (Aug 21st)
.@THEdavidfinlay 'Backdrop'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njsst #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/5jh9rFlxoL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 22, 2020
"NEW JAPAN CUP 2020 in THE USA” (Aug 21st)
.@KENTAG2S 'Diving Foot Stomp'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njsst #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/GKLwcVimYW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 22, 2020
"NEW JAPAN CUP 2020 in THE USA” (Aug 21st)
.@KENTAG2S 'PK'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njsst #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Vt6fhQhHDr
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 22, 2020
