wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Finals Officially Set
We now know the finals of the New Japan Cup USA following this week’s NJPW Strong. Tom Lawlor will face Brody King in the finals of the tournament after they won their respective semifinals match on Friday’s show. The full results are below, per NJPW:
* Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest, & Jordan Clearwater defeated Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks via MSO on Knight (10:37)
— MISTERIOSO (@ItsMisterioso) April 17, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Hikuleo via inside cradle (8:58)
Lawlor charges Hikuleo to start our first semi-final contest!
Watch it now on @njpwworld! #njpwstrong #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/LyAldmHps6
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 17, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinal Match: Brody King Defeated Lio Rush via Gonso Bomb (7:38)
Main event time!
Lio Rush and Brody King are all business with a spot in the finals on the line.
Watch this match now on @njpwworld! #njpwstrong #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/aU2i3USBz6
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Billie Kay’s WWE Release Reportedly Shocked Many Backstage, Note On How Kevin Dunn Felt About Her
- New Board of Directors Proposed For WWE, Note On Who It Will Include
- AEW Looking To Tape As Much Content As They Can, Streaming Deal May Be Possible
- Note On Who Made The Impact Deal With Mauro Ranallo, More On His Role