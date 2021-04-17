NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Finals Officially Set

We now know the finals of the New Japan Cup USA following this week’s NJPW Strong. Tom Lawlor will face Brody King in the finals of the tournament after they won their respective semifinals match on Friday’s show. The full results are below, per NJPW:

* Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest, & Jordan Clearwater defeated Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks via MSO on Knight (10:37)

* New Japan Cup USA Semifinal Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Hikuleo via inside cradle (8:58)

Lawlor charges Hikuleo to start our first semi-final contest! Watch it now on @njpwworld! #njpwstrong #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/LyAldmHps6 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 17, 2021

* New Japan Cup USA Semifinal Match: Brody King Defeated Lio Rush via Gonso Bomb (7:38)