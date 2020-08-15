wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 8.14.20: New Japan Cup USA Finals Set
The finals of the New Japan Cup USA are set following this week’s NJPW Strong. The show aired on New Japan World on Friday night, and the results (per NJPW) are as follows:
* Logan Riegel & Barrett Brown defeated Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater (7:03)
* PJ Black, Misterioso & Blake Christian defeated ACH, TJP & Alex Zayne (7:55)
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga (7:10)
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb (14:38)
Connors with the spear! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/9yvNRFCVAb
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
ACH is looking great! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/3JK6cNk1Yh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
.@ItsMisterioso takes out TJP! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/0Q5x4CBiqB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
Inside out, outside in! @THEdavidfinlay is taking it to Tama! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/B3LhjyFbPB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
.@THEdavidfinlay turns the tables on Tama! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/5bdxwmrLjb
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
BIG powerslam from @KENTAG2S! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/GrjBG0qUvC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
Classic @KENTAG2S! #njpwstrong #NJoA #njcupUSA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/7NCkVgAMBn
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on AEW’s Creative Process, The Only Thing The NFL Took Issue With In Stadium Stampede
- Bret Hart Says Shawn Michaels & Scott Hall Stole His Ladder Match Idea, Wishes His Summerslam 1994 Match With Owen Hart Was Ladder Match
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT
- Ryback Reacts to Marty Jannetty’s Claims of Killing a Man For Trying to Rape Him