NJPW Strong Results 8.14.20: New Japan Cup USA Finals Set

The finals of the New Japan Cup USA are set following this week’s NJPW Strong. The show aired on New Japan World on Friday night, and the results (per NJPW) are as follows:

* Logan Riegel & Barrett Brown defeated Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater (7:03)

* PJ Black, Misterioso & Blake Christian defeated ACH, TJP & Alex Zayne (7:55)

* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga (7:10)

* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: KENTA defeated Jeff Cobb (14:38)