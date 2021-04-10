wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: The New Japan Cup USA Kicks Off
The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the first matches in the New Japan Cup USA take place. You can see the results of the show (per NJPW), which aired on New Japan World, below:
* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Lio Rush def. Clark Connors via Rush Hour (9:57)
Can Lio Rush soar to success and a place in the semifinals?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/2qF6YwqLM2#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/FlrHtNBKPJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Ren Narita via Rear Naked Choke (13:19)
Tom Lawlor goes for a ride courtesy of the Narita Special #2! Could Narita soar to the semifinals?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/2qF6YwqLM2#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/J2ABUXNhUo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Hikuleo def. Fred Rosser via Tongan Driver (6:22)
All Man, All Amazing feeling anything but, as this match only just officially getting underway. Can Rosser find a way back into this one?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/2qF6YwqLM2#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/XgnX56dAXq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Brody King def. Chris Dickinson via Lariat (10:42)
A huge piledriver! Can Big Bad Brody make the semis?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/2qF6YwqLM2#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/y8SRXK57bq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2021
