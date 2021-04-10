wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: The New Japan Cup USA Kicks Off

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW New Japan Cup USA NJPW Strong

The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the first matches in the New Japan Cup USA take place. You can see the results of the show (per NJPW), which aired on New Japan World, below:

* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Lio Rush def. Clark Connors via Rush Hour (9:57)

* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Tom Lawlor def. Ren Narita via Rear Naked Choke (13:19)

* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Hikuleo def. Fred Rosser via Tongan Driver (6:22)

* New Japan Cup USA First Round Match: Brody King def. Chris Dickinson via Lariat (10:42)

