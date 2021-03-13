wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers Continue
NJPW Strong hosted the latest qualifying matches for New Japan Cup USA and more on its latest episode, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per NJPW:
* Riegel Twins def. Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest via Logan Riegel small package to Brown (11:33)
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Hikuleo def. Jordan Clearwater via Samoan Driver (7:57)
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Fred Rosser def. JR Kratos via Schoolboy (14:16)
Fred Rosser has to go big or go home!
