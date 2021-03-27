wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers, More
March 27, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW Strong continued the Road to Strong Style Evolved this week, with more New Japan Cup USA qualifiers. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Clark Connors def. TJP
Huge win for Clark Connors my gawd advances to the #njcupUsa so fkn happy for him yay #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ksuaSoiWXC
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) March 27, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Chris Dickinson def. Blake Christian
Clark Connors spear y’all he’s fkn great #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eO5jSGNL13
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) March 27, 2021
* David Finlay & Karl Fredericks def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)
