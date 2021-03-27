NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers, More

NJPW Strong continued the Road to Strong Style Evolved this week, with more New Japan Cup USA qualifiers. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Clark Connors def. TJP

Huge win for Clark Connors my gawd advances to the #njcupUsa so fkn happy for him yay #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ksuaSoiWXC — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) March 27, 2021

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Chris Dickinson def. Blake Christian

* David Finlay & Karl Fredericks def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)