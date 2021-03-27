wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: New Japan Cup USA Qualifiers, More

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong, New Japan Strong

NJPW Strong continued the Road to Strong Style Evolved this week, with more New Japan Cup USA qualifiers. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Clark Connors def. TJP

* New Japan Cup USA Qualifying Match: Chris Dickinson def. Blake Christian

* David Finlay & Karl Fredericks def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)

