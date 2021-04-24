wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 4.23.21: New Japan Cup USA Winner Crowned
The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the crowning of the New Japan Cup USA winner and more. Tom Lawlor defeated Brody King in the main event of the show to win the tournament. As a result, Lawlor is the inaugural Strong Openweight Championship. You can see results from the show below, per NJPW:
* JR Kratos & Chris Dickinson def. TJP & Clark Connors via Game Changer by Kratos to Connors (11:06)
With submission mastery beyond his years, Wheeler Yuta tortures Rocky Romero!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tWT41pgwW4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021
『NEW JAPAN CUP USA』決勝戦！
第1試合は、TJP＆クラーク・コナーズvsJRクレイトス＆クリス・ディッキンソン！
新日本プロレスワールドでLIVE配信中！
⇒https://t.co/OaQV415YTp
新日本プロレス スマホサイトで独占詳報中！
⇒https://t.co/JmHy3fIB29#njcupUSA #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/z18A1yHgOg
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 24, 2021
* Rocky Romero def. Wheeler Yuta via Diablo Armbar (12:41)
* Rocky Romero def. Wheeler Yuta via Diablo Armbar (12:41)
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tWT41pgwW4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021
Highlights from "NEW JAPAN CUP 2021 USA” (Apr 24th)
WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
It's the #njpwSTRONG debut of Wheeler Yuta against Rocky Romero!
2st Match: @azucarRoc 🆚 @WheelerYuta#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/6DDH7pW9xc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 24, 2021
* New Japan Cup USA Finals: Tom Lawlor def. Brody King via Rear Naked Choke
Highlights from "NEW JAPAN CUP 2021 USA” (Apr 24th)
WATCH NOW▶︎https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP
Will it be Brody King or Tom Lawlor becoming the first STRONG champion?
3rd Match: @Brodyxking 🆚 @FilthyTomLawlor#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/8DwsZ7TLFu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 24, 2021
Cattle Mutilation ?!?
How will this match end?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/bdclcMG5DE
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021
Congratulations, @FilthyTomLawlor!#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/wMwosNQ3ev
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021
