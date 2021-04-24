NJPW Strong Results 4.23.21: New Japan Cup USA Winner Crowned

The latest episode of NJPW Strong saw the crowning of the New Japan Cup USA winner and more. Tom Lawlor defeated Brody King in the main event of the show to win the tournament. As a result, Lawlor is the inaugural Strong Openweight Championship. You can see results from the show below, per NJPW:

* JR Kratos & Chris Dickinson def. TJP & Clark Connors via Game Changer by Kratos to Connors (11:06)

* Rocky Romero def. Wheeler Yuta via Diablo Armbar (12:41)

* New Japan Cup USA Finals: Tom Lawlor def. Brody King via Rear Naked Choke